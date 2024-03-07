Cricket match Dharamshala: English team stuck in spin, Kuldeep Yadav took 5 wickets, Ashwin took 4 wickets

Cricket match Dharamshala: Thanks to the spin of Kuldeep Yadav, India forced England to kneel on Thursday, the first day of the last match of the five-match Test series.

England got badly trapped in the googly of Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and named five of their batsmen in the name of Kuldeep.

This is Kuldeep Yadav’s fourth five-wicket haul in a Test match. Kuldeep broke the back of England by dismissing Jack Crawley, Ben Duckett, Olly Pope, Joe Root and Ben Stokes.

After this, Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket, while R Ashwin, playing his 100th Test match, took two wickets in a single over and sent eight of England’s batsmen to the pavilion.

Earlier, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bat first.

The opening pair of Ben Duckett and Jack Crawley made a good start and made a partnership of 64 runs for the first wicket. Ben Duckett was out after scoring 27 runs. Kuldeep got him caught out by Gill.

After that, Kuldeep gave India its second success before lunch by dismissing Olly Pope for 11 runs. After lunch, England’s wickets kept falling rapidly.