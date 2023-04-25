Unique Temple – The Sound of Damru Comes from Tapping the Stones

There is no dearth of mystical and ancient temples in India. You will find many famous temples in every corner of the country. Many of these temples are also considered miraculous and mysterious by the people.

Today we are going to tell you about one such temple, which would not be wrong if called mysterious. Because it is said that on tapping the stones in this temple, a sound like a drum comes. Actually, it is a Shiva temple, which is also claimed to be the tallest Shiva temple in Asia.

This Unique Temple is in Himachal’s Solan

Jatoli Shiva Temple is located in the Solan district of the Himachal Pradesh state of India, which is known as Jatoli Shiva Temple.

Read Also:-Famous Temples of Himachal Pradesh – Part one

Built in South Dravidian style, the height of this temple is about 111 feet. The building of the temple is a unique piece of art, which is made on sight.

Mythology

It is believed about this temple that Lord Shiva came here in mythological times and stayed for some time. Later Swami Krishnanand Paramhans came to Jatoli in 1950.

On whose guidance and direction the construction work of Jatoli Shiva temple started in 1008. He laid the foundation of this temple in the year 1974.

However, he took samadhi in the year 1983, but the construction work of the temple did not stop, instead, the temple management committee started looking after its work.

It took about 39 years for the Jatoli Shiva temple to be completely ready. The most important thing about this temple built at a cost of crores of rupees is that it was built with the money donated by devotees from India and abroad. This is the reason why it took more than three decades to build it.

Tallest Shiva Temple

After Swami Krishnananda took Samadhi, the temple management committee continued the construction of the temple. Recently an 11 feet tall golden urn has been offered in the temple. Due to this the height of the temple reached about 122 feet.

Read Also:-Famous Temples of Himachal Pradesh – Part Two

The committee claims that this is the tallest Shiva temple in North India. A crystal Shivling costing Rs 17 lakh will soon be established and consecrated in the Shiv temple at Jatoli.

The water here is amazing, cures serious diseases

It is believed that there was a scarcity of water in Jatoli. To get relief from this, Swami Krishnanand Paramhans did severe penance to please Lord Shiva.

After this, water was extracted from the ground by the attack of Trishul. Since then till today there has never been any water problem in Jatoli.

Not only this, it is said that by drinking this water even the most serious diseases can be cured.

How To Reach Jatoli Shiv Temple

Jatoli Shiv Temple is located in the Jatoli village near Solan in Himachal Pradesh, India. Here are the different modes of transportation to reach the temple:

By Road

The temple can be easily reached by road as it is well-connected by a network of roads. Solan is the nearest town, and from there, the temple is about 10 kilometers away. One can hire a taxi or take a bus from Solan to reach the temple.

Read Also:-Bijli Mahadev: Lightning Falls in this Temple of Himachal every 12 years

By Air

The nearest airport is Chandigarh International Airport, which is about 55 kilometers away from the temple. From the airport, one can hire a taxi or take a bus to reach the temple.

By Train

The nearest railway station is Kalka Railway Station, which is about 45 kilometers away from the temple. From there, one can hire a taxi or take a bus to reach the temple.

Jatoli Temple Google Map

Related Posts