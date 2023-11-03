Shimla-Amritsar air service will start from November 16

Shimla: Air flights will start from Amritsar in Punjab to Shimla on 16th November. Earlier this air service was to start on 1st November, but due to some reasons, Alliance Air Company could not start flights on 1st November.

Company officials say that the weather of Shimla is very bad. Due to this, pilot training took a lot of time. Now air services will start from Amritsar to Shimla from 16th October.

Officials of Alliance Air Company say that flights will fly from Amritsar to Shimla and from Shimla to Amritsar three days a week. This flight will run on Tuesday, Saturday and Thursday.

The flight will take off from Shimla at 8:10 am and reach Amritsar at 09:10 am. Whereas, the flight will take off from Amritsar at 09:35 and will reach Shimla at 10:35.

When the air flight from Shimla to Amritsar starts, a 48 seater aircraft of Alliance Air will take off. Alliance Air flight from Amritsar reaches Bhuntar airport from a month ago with more than 40 passengers and considering the air pressure from here, there is a provision to take a maximum of 30 passengers to Amritsar. Let us tell you that normally 25 to 30 passengers go to Amritsar every day.

You will get the ticket for this much rupees

The ticket to go from Shimla to Amritsar will cost Rs 2000. To book tickets, passengers can visit the Alliance Air website.

Apart from this, other information will also be available on the website itself. Alliance Air officials say that all facilities will be provided to the passengers going from Shimla to Amritsar.