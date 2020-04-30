Over 23,000 stranded Himachal residents return to state in last three days

Over 23,000 people from Himachal Pradesh who were stranded outside the state due to the coronavirus lockdown have returned to their native places in their own vehicles in the last three days after getting e-passes from respective district magistrates, police said on Tuesday.

Thousands of people from the state are reportedly stranded in Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh and other parts of the country since the nationwide lockdown began on March 25. There is no information whether the state government is making any arrangement for their return.

As per data provided by Superintendent of Police (law and order) Khushal Sharma, a total of 23,361 stranded people from the state have returned to their native places in 6,396 vehicles from April 26 to April 28.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sita Ram Mardi said the residents should maintain social distancing on the HP-Punjab border near Una’s Mehatpur barrier while returning to the state.

He asked them to download Aarogya Setu app and remain in home quarantine for 14 days after returning to their native places.

As per data provided by the state police, the highest number of 12,579 stranded people returned to Una district in 2,765 vehicles, followed by 6,733 people to Kangra in 2,180 vehicles and 2,852 people to Baddi police district in 948 vehicles. Similarly, 543 state residents returned to Solan district in 205 vehicles, 217 people to Bilaspur in 217 vehicles, 194 people to Shimla in 115 vehicles, 171 people to Sirmaur in 94 vehicles and 72 people to Chamba district in 25 vehicles. There is no official information available whether the state government is making any arrangement of buses for those stranded residents who do not have their own vehicles. When contacted, Information and Public Relations (IPR) Director Harbans Singh Brascon asked this correspondent to contact additional chief secretary (ACS) health R D Dhiman for it. However, Dhiman was not available for comments. The state government has, however, reportedly brought back some HP residents to the state in HRTC buses from Rajasthan’s Kota and Chandigarh a few days ago, but there is no official information available for that. — PTI Source : The Tribune

