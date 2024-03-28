IPL 2024: Chennai and Punjab will going to face each other after 12 years in Dharamshala.

Summary

After a decade, Punjab team will face Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challenger Bangalore in an IPL match in Dharamshala. Punjab will face Chennai Super Kings on May 5 and Royal Challenger Bangalore on May 9. So far, Chennai team has played two matches with Punjab in Dharamshala while Royal Challenger has played one match. On 18 April 2010, an IPL match was played between Punjab and Chennai. In this, Dhoni captained Chennai Super Kings defeated Punjab by six wickets.

In the match, Punjab team had scored 192 for three wickets. Whereas Chennai won the match by scoring 193 runs with two balls remaining. In this match, Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni played an unbeaten inning of 54 runs. Apart from this, again on 17 May 2012, there was an IPL match between Punjab and Chennai. In this, Punjab defeated Chennai by six wickets. On May 17, 2011, there was a match between Punjab and Royal Challenger Bangalore .In this, Punjab had given a huge target of 232 runs in 20 overs. Whereas Virat Kohli’s team was limited to only 121 runs in this match. In this, Punjab captain Adam Gilchrist played an inning of 106 runs in 55 balls.

Now once again in IPL season-17, Royal Challenger and Chennai team will face each other against Punjab. This time the captains of Chennai and RCB will be old in the team but the command of Punjab team is with Shikhar Dhawan. New players in the teams will also be seen doing wonders with their bat and ball. So far 11 IPL matches have been played in Dharamshala. In this, Punjab has won only five matches. HPCA Secretary Avnish Parmar said that Chennai Super Kings will face each other with Punjab after 12 years and RCB after 13 years in Dharamshala. He said that both these matches are expected to be interesting.

Apex Council meeting today, cricket season will be discussed

The Apex Council meeting of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association will be held on Thursday at Dharamshala Cricket Stadium. In this, apart from the domestic cricket season of the association, strategy will also be made along with discussion regarding the preparations for the IPL matches to be held in Dharamshala on May. In this quarterly meeting, HPCA President RP Singh, Secretary Avnish Parmar, Vice President Amitabh Sharma, Treasurer Vikram Singh and Apart from Joint Secretary Vishal Sharma, members of the Apex Council will be present.The meeting will be held from 12 to 1 pm. In this, members will give suggestions regarding the cricket season. Accounts of previous tournaments will also be kept. HPCA Secretary Avnish Parmar said that the Apex Council meeting will be organized on Thursday. Apart from the preparations for the match, the cricket season will be discussed.