Jagatsukh Village: A Beautiful Place to Visit

Jagatsukh is a beautiful village and former state capital of Kullu located about 7 km from Manali town in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The village is famous for its wonderful natural landscape and ancient Jagatsukh temples.

The temples here are religiously significant, dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Sandhya. Tourists can visit Jagatsukh in a day and if one wants to stay here then there are many hotels, resorts, and homestays available here.

Jagatsukh is also famous for the annual Chacholi Jatra Festival. Nestled amidst snow-capped mountain peaks and dense natural vegetation, trekking enthusiasts often start or end their treks from here.

This place is like a heaven for nature lovers. Any tourist who comes to visit Manali must visit Jagatsukh.

Famous Shiva Temple Jagatsukh

Jagatsukh Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is a temple of immense religious importance in the region. The traditional Shikhara-type architecture here attracts architecture lovers from all over the world.

Here the natural beauty of the natural landscape surrounding the temple and a pleasant atmosphere attract people to feel the presence of God here.

Trek Routes to Visit in Jagatsukh

Jagatsukh is the most preferred base for tourists trekking towards Dev Tibba. Tourists can reach Jagatsukh with the help of public or private transport or can trek from Manali.

People who like trekking can also enjoy this trek which is mesmerized by the natural landscape which includes meadows, apple orchards and vast meadows with deodar trees.

There is an ascent of about 6000 meters from Jagatsukh to Dev Tibba and runs parallel to the Pir Panjal mountain range which was a Glacial Lake thousands of years ago.

It is now an alpine meadow and also a route to the Tanaya Plateau which is about 4000 m away. The Manali Jagatsukh trek takes a total of 4 to 6 days.

Enjoy the Hot Spring in Jagatsukh

Kalath is a hot spring and a famous attraction in Jagatsukh. Here tourists can go for a picnic and spend a few hours gazing at the hot spring. Tourists can spend some quality time with their family and friends at this beautiful place.

Best time to visit Jagatsukh Manali

Tourists mostly like to explore Jagatsukh during the tourist season which starts in October and lasts till June.

October to February is the winter season in Manali, when the region receives moderate to heavy snowfall, while March to June is the summer season. The summer season is great for walking around the village and exploring the attractions here.

Restaurants and local food in Jagatsukh Manali

Jagatsukh is a major tourist destination of Manali. It is located a few minutes walk from Manali town, due to which you will easily find a variety of restaurants, cafes, and bars here.

You will easily find food stalls to eat near Jagatsukh. Along with this one will find plenty of restaurants in Manali with rich variety and delicious food on the menu.

Tourists can relish Italian, Chinese, Korean, Continental, Thai, Indian, Japanese, and Vietnamese food along with popular Tibetan cuisines here in Manali.

The cafes here attract a young crowd and serve delicious fast food like Pizza, Momos, Banana Pancakes, and Apple Pie throughout the day.

Apart from this, you can taste samosas, potato tikki, bread pakoras, pav bhaji, and gulab jamun in street food. Besides this, the local Himachali food is quite famous in the city.

River Rafting near Jagatsukh

Seeing the magnificent views of the magnificent waterfalls of the river in Manali and having a breathtaking experience of river rafting can prove to be very special for you.

If you are sporty and love adventure sports, then you must try this activity. River rafting in Manali in one of the best rafting stretches in the world can prove to be a memorable one for yourself.

Skiing near Jagatsukh

If you are visiting Manali then you must enjoy the great experience of skiing at Rohtang Pass. You can indulge in adventure activities like skiing to witness the blanket of snow rolling down the slopes of the mountain.

Rohtang Pass offers adventure sports of skiing. You can learn skiing techniques by gliding on the snow under the guidance of professionals. If you are skiing for the first time then you should follow the instructions carefully while getting involved in this sport.

How to Reach Jagatsukh

Jagatsukh village is situated in the northern end of the Kullu Valley at a distance of about 7 km from Manali. The best way to travel is by hiring a taxi. However, one can also travel to Jagatsukh by private vehicle or hired car/motorbike via the Kullu-Naggar-Manali road.

Manali is located in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. You can travel here by air, road and rail. The nearest airport to Manali is Bhuntar also known as Kullu Manali Airport.

This airport is located at a distance of 50 kilometers from Manali. Manali is well connected to other major cities via roads. Jagatsukh can be reached from Manali town by hiring a taxi or cab.

How To Reach By Flight

Jagatsukh is a major and famous tourist destination of Manali. If you want to travel by air to Jagatsukh, then its nearest airport is Kullu Manali Airport in Bhuntar, which is located at a distance of 50 kilometers from Jagatsukh.

You can take a taxi from the airport or travel by state transport buses to reach Jagatsukh.

How to Reach by Road

Buses are easily available from Delhi to Manali. Delhi to Manali is at a distance of 570 kms. Bus services are also available from Shimla, Dharamshala, Leh, and Chandigarh to Manali.

If you do not want to travel by bus, you can hire a taxi to travel to Manali. However, make sure that the driver has experience of driving in hilly areas. One can easily reach Jagatsukh from Manali with the help of taxis or cabs.

How To Reach By Train

If you are planning to go to Jagatsukh or Manali by train, then tell that the nearest railway station to Manali is Ambala Cantt or Chandigarh.

After reaching Chandigarh or Ambala with the help of a train, you will have to travel by bus to Manali. You can reach Jagatsukh within a few minutes walk from Manali city centre.

Jagatsukh Google Map

