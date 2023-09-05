Himachal ready to welcome tourists, roads open, air services also available

Shimla. Himachal Pradesh, the famous tourist destination of the country, is once again ready to welcome tourists. Amit Kashyap, Director, of Himachal Pradesh Tourism and Civil Aviation Department said that tourists can travel and visit beautiful tourist destinations like Kasauli, Shimla, Chail, Narkanda, and Kinnaur.

Roadways are open to these tourist destinations and one can travel safely to these destinations. He informed that road routes are also open for visiting Kangra Valley, Dharamshala, McLeodganj, Palampur, Dalhousie, Khajjiar, and Chamba.

Tourists can also avail special discount facilities in most of the hotels in the state during the current season. He informed that the contribution of the tourism sector in the state’s gross domestic product is 7 percent.

In addition, the tourism sector contributes about 14.42 percent direct and indirect employment to the total employment in the state.

He said that due to the recent heavy rains travel by road was disrupted in some parts of the State, however, with efforts being made on a war footing to restore the roadways, tourists were now able to visit Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, and other places.

He said that with the continuous efforts of the State Government, air connectivity has been provided from Shimla to Dharamshala and now daily flight of Alliance Air is also available from Delhi to Shimla and Shimla to Dharamshala (Gaggal Airport).

Amit Kashyap said that the subsidy on the fare of all the seats of Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla is being borne by the state government. The total fare on this route has been fixed at Rs 3000 (tax extra) per seat.

Apart from this, for the convenience of tourists in Himachal Pradesh, under the UDAN scheme, helicopter service flights operated by Pawan Hans are available from Chandigarh to Shimla and from Shimla to Rampur, Mandi, Kullu and Dharamshala.