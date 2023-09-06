Buses will run directly from Kullu to Delhi, timetable fixed

Shimla: Himachal Road Transport Corporation will run direct buses from Kullu to Delhi, Chandigarh, and Pathankot after about a month. A timetable has also been set for this.

As soon as the road between Kullu and Mandi is restored, long route buses are set to run from ISBT Kullu and Manali on 6th September.

If the weather permits, the bus service will start. At present, buses of 16 long routes running from Kullu are being run from Mandi only.

Volvo, AC, deluxe, and ordinary buses are plying as per the time table from Mandi bus stand itself. Passengers traveling on long routes from Kullu are facing problems. They have to come to Mandi by taxi.

HRTC Divisional Manager DK Narang said that if the road remains restored, the operation of buses from Manali will be started on longer routes.

Buses will run from Kullu to Delhi, Chandigarh and Pathankot. Similarly, buses will run from the Manali bus stand to Jalandhar, Malerkotla, Jammu, Dharamshala, Haridwar and Shimla.

Passengers going to Delhi should pay attention, from tomorrow buses will go to Mukarwa Chowk

On the other hand, from 7 to 10 September, HRTC buses going to Delhi will go only to Mukarwa Chowk. Changes have been made in traffic due to the G-20 conference to be held in Delhi. Many direct buses are plying from Kullu-Manali and Mandi to Delhi.

For the convenience of passengers, HRTC management has already released information in this regard in the public interest. So that they do not have to face problems when they reach Mukarwa Chowk.

Vinod Kumar, Mandi Divisional Manager of Himachal Road Transport Corporation, said that as per the traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police given the G-20 conference, the bus service going to and coming from Delhi will remain at Mukarwa Chowk Delhi till midnight of 10th September. Passengers were urged to plan their travel itinerary for Delhi accordingly.