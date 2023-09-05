Four-lane Update: High Power Committee constituted for restoration of four-lane

Shimla: A division bench of Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel came up for hearing on Monday in connection with the restoration of four-lane roads that were damaged in different parts of Himachal Pradesh.

During the hearing, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta appeared before the court through the virtual medium. He assured the court that appropriate and effective steps would be taken for the restoration of the highways damaged due to heavy rains.

The Court was informed that NHAI has constituted a High Power Committee, consisting of experienced members from IIT Roorkee and Mandi and NHAI.

The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for September 22. Notably, the court has taken strict cognizance of the complaint of an engineer with 45 years of experience in the field of engineering.

In the letter written by Shyamkant Dharmadhikari, it has been alleged that the environment is being harmed due to the erosion of mountains.

In the state, unplanned excavation of mountains is being done through underground tunnels, roads, and bridges being made with faulty engineering. The slope in the roads and the construction of bridges and tunnels in an unscientific manner cause damage.

The retaining walls of the road are weak due to lack of technology and old usage. There is no proper system for drainage.

It is a matter of concern that three meters of land on both sides of the road has been additionally acquired, while there are no service lanes in cities and villages, which are prone to accidents daily. Large-scale deforestation has resulted in soil erosion, which is causing frequent landslides etc.