Himachal’s Last Village “Chitkul” is full of Beautiful Views

Chitkul is said to be the last inhabited village within the Indian borders on the Indo-Tibet Road. This village is situated at a distance of 28 km from Sangla in Kinnaur valley at an altitude of 3450 m.

Chitkul is known as an excellent tourist destination for its breathtaking beauty and serene environment. The village has orchids, mountains, huge rocks, rivers, forests and meadows. One can go for trekking in Chitkul village.

The village is a wildlife sanctuary for wildlife as well as a great place for nature walks. Traveling to Chitkul is a very special experience in itself.

The place is populated with around 600 plus local people, who are extremely hospitable towards the tourists.

While traveling to Chitkul, you will also pass through Rakchham village, which is commonly known as the model village of the region. Many apple orchards will be seen in this village on the banks of Baspa river.

Even though Chitkul is a small place but there are many places to visit here, you must stay here for at least one day during your trip. Chitkul is an ideal place to spend some time amidst the natural beauty.

What to do on a Trip to Chitkul

Trekking

The Himalayan beauty that Chitkul village is full of is completely different from all other places. Here tourists can go for trekking and can set up camps in the surrounding area.

Chitkul is an ideal destination for adventure lovers and is also one of the best holiday destinations in North India.

Camping

Chitkul is also an adventure camp and a tourist spot that offers amazing views of the Himalayas. Tourists get to see a lot here, tourists can visit this place with their friends and family and can do nature walks and overnight camping here.

Chitkul village is 7.5 hours’ drive from Shimla. Here tourists can experience an excellent river view on the way to the village along with the close range of the Himalayas. It is an ideal place for walking, trekking, overnight camping and fishing.

Best Time To Visit Chitkul

The ideal time to visit Chitkul is May and October. If you are planning a trip here, do stay at least for a day. The village remains closed for six months from October to February due to heavy snowfall.

How to Reach Chitkul Himachal Pradesh

How to Reach Chitkul by Flight

The nearest airport to Chitkul is Jubbarhatti Airport in Shimla, located at a distance of about 238 km. Taxis and cabs to Sangla are easily available outside the airport at reasonable prices.

Bhuntar is the second nearest airport to Sangla with a drive of about three and a half hours. This airport is widely connected to many major cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Dharamshala, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Shimla.

How to Reach Chitkul by Road

If you are planning to travel by road, HRTC (Himachal Road Transport Corporation) runs regular buses from Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. Private as well as state buses are easily available from Chandigarh to Sangla.

How to Reach Chitkul by Train

Sangla does not have a railway station. The nearest railway station is Kalka Railway Station in Shimla. You can travel by train till there and then take a bus or taxi to reach Sangla.

Chitkul Google Map

