New Selection Commission will be Formed in Hamirpur within Three Months, Honest Personnel will be kept

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said in the House that the decision to dissolve the Hamirpur Staff Selection Commission was taken keeping in view the future of thousands of youth.

The future of unemployed youth will not be played with. Our government took the matter of paper leak very seriously. In other cases where there will be irregularities, we will proceed on the basis of the investigation report.

The new selection commission will be completely transparent and the possibility of paper leak will be eliminated. A new commission will be formed in three months. The office of the new commission will be in Hamirpur district only.

The name will be new and the employees who were in the commission now will not get appointment in the new commission. On the basis of rotation, honest employees will be kept in the new commission.

The process of 3000 recruitments has started in the first phase through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu put former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in the dock regarding the paper leak.

The government will give relief to the unemployed youth. Exemption will be given to over aged youths due to unavailability of paper. Full transparency will be maintained in recruitment. There will be recruitment soon.