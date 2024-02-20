International swimming pool will be built in Dharamshala

Now a plan has been made to build an international swimming pool in the sports city Dharamshala. A plan has been made to build a swimming bridge in the ground adjacent to the synthetic track, which is currently being used as parking, which will be of great help to players across the state in learning swimming and in swimming events.

Also, the country will be able to make a big mark in the list of medals in other international events including the Olympics. Not only this, swimming events of national and international level players can also be organized in Dharamshala. Dharamshala is gaining recognition as a sports city across the world.

In this, preparations have already started to fly high in swimming along with International Cricket Stadium, High Altitude Synthetic Track, Paragliding sites in Adventure Sports Indrunag and Narwana, Football grounds.

For this, the government, sports department and district administration have prepared a proposal, the blue print of which will be prepared and the upcoming process will be started soon.

However, before this, many big sports projects are still hanging in the balance in Dharamshala, in which there is a proposal to build National Sports Hostel Sakoh, Saina Nehwal Badminton Academy and National Shooting Range in Dharamshala and National High Altitude Training Center Indrunag Chohla in Dharamshala.

Additional Deputy Commissioner ADC Kangra Saurabh Jassal said that work on the scheme is still in the initial stages. In this, the work regarding the plan will proceed smoothly, on the basis of which the further process will be started.

