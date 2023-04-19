Kaza- A wonderful Tourist Destination which is a Blend of Modernity and Unique Ancient Culture

Kaza is a town and the subdivisional headquarters of the remote Spiti Valley. It is a serene place on the plains of Spiti River in the corner of Himachal Pradesh, which impresses tourists immensely with its charm.

The hill city’s mountainous landscape and immaculate locales allures visitors who wish to indulge in adventurous activities and spiritual well-being alike.

Surrounded by majestic snow-capped mountains, meandering rivers, streams and picturesque barren landscapes dotted with scattered settlements, Kaza is the stuff of a dream.

Kaza today is a wonderful blend of modernity and unique ancient culture that will mesmerize anyone with its mystique.

It is divided into two areas-the old Kaza and the new Kaza, while the old kaza is called Kaza Khas and comprises king’s palace, monasteries, gompas, and ancient buildings, the new Kaza is called Kaza Soma and houses government offices, hotels & restaurants.

Festivals Celebrated in Kaza

Kaza is also famous for its colorful festivals and the ancient Sakya Tangyud Monastery in a side valley 14 km from the city.

The prominent festivals celebrated in Kaza are La darcha (mid-August), Spiti Losar (around November), and Dachang (around February).

Kaza’s Ladarcha fair is the most renowned fair of Kaza; it indicates the termination of summer season in the region.

This fair is being celebrated at Kaza, the headquarters of Spiti Sub Division in the 3rd week of August.

A large number of visitors and traders from Kullu/ Lahaul/ Kinnaur meet there. It has now become a conference of cultures of Spiti, Ladakh & Kinnaur as also of the Indian plains.

A serene abode worth visiting near Spiti River

Kaza is a quiet place in Himachal Pradesh near the Spiti river, which is completely different from the bustling areas.

The picturesque barren landscape with snow-capped mountains, bubbling rivers and lush green plains is a dream destination for backpackers.

Tourists visiting Kaza find this place like a dream, whoever comes here once cannot forget this place.

Famous restaurants and local food in Kaza

Being located in a small town in Himachal Pradesh, Kaza’s food options are limited. However, you can get Indian and Tibetan cuisine in and around the city.

The most famous dishes of Kaja include fresh peas and potatoes with gravy. Thukpa is also a staple here which is a soup made with noodles and boiled vegetables with sauce.

Tourists can also taste different types of momos here. Tibetan bread made from barley or other millet flour, is also available in the city, which is eaten with butter, omelets or jam.

What is the best time to Visit Kaza

Known as the cold desert, the temperature of Kaza drops drastically during winters and snow has started accumulating here.

Both the Rohtang Pass and the Kunzum Pass, the main entry routes, remain closed from late October to June due to heavy snowfall. January is the coldest month of the year with an average of -37 degrees Celsius.

Kaza is known as one of the coldest places in India. The weather of Kaza is quite pleasant during summers. If you wish to visit Kaza, the months from May to October would be an ideal time to experience its beauty.

How to Reach Kaza

Kaza is well connected by road to many major parts of India. Regular private and government buses ply to Kaza town. There is no direct flight or train available to Kaza.

If a tourist wants to travel by air, then Bhuntar Airport near Kullu, 250 km away, is the nearest airport that connects Kaza to many major destinations in India. The nearest railway station to Kaza is at Joginder Nagar, 365 km away.

How to Reach Kaza by Flight

The nearest airport to Kaza is Bhuntar, which is 250 km away, and the one in Shimla, which is 445 km away. Kaza You can reach Shimla (May to October) and Manali (June to October) by hiring a cab by road.

How to Reach Kaza by Road

HRTC (Himachal Road Transport Corporation) runs buses from Kullu to Kaza via Manali. This bus reaches Manali around 4:45 PM and leaves for Kaza around 5:00 PM by afternoon or evening depending on road conditions.

How to Reach Kaza by Train

There is no direct rail connectivity to Kaza. Joginder Nagar Railway Station is the nearest railway station, which is 365 km away from Kaza.

Regular buses are available between Joginder Nagar and Kaza. If you don’t want to travel by bus, you can hire a taxi from Joginder Nagar.

Kaza Google map

