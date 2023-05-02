Chamera Lake: A Lake Surrounded by Beautiful Green Trees and Exquisite Valleys

Chamera Lake is the most beautiful lake in the Chamba district near Dalhousie, which attracts tourists immensely with its charm.

Chamera Lake is situated at a distance of 25 km from Dalhousie at an altitude of 1700 meters which is actually a reservoir formed by the Chamera Dam.

Chamera Lake is a popular tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh, where tourists like to travel frequently. Chamera Lake is a major source of water supply for the villagers here and is fed by the Ravi River. Chamera is an artificial lake surrounded by beautiful green trees and exquisite valleys.

The lake provides opportunities for various water sports such as boat riding and fishing and the lake is a part of the Chamera hydroelectric project which is built on the Ravi River.

The lake is situated at an altitude of 763 meters above sea level and is easily accessible from Chamba. This lake is only 25 to 35 km away from the main market of Dalhousie.

Chamera Lake provides irrigation facilities to the villagers who live in and around the lake area. If you are going to visit Chamba Valley or Dalhousie then you must include this lake in your list.

Important and interesting facts About Chamera Lake

The most important thing about Chamera Lake is that there is a fluctuation in day and night temperatures in this area. The temperature rises up to 35 centigrade during the day and drops down to a minimum of 18 centigrade at night. Also, the absence of aquatic life in the lake makes it an ideal place for water sports.

Chamera is an artificial man-made lake, set amidst a picturesque backdrop with lush green valleys. This lake is a major part of the hydroelectric project and the Chamera Dam. Chamera Dam is at an altitude of 1700 meters.

Chamera Lake is a major source of water for water needs and irrigation for the villagers. This lake is devoid of aquatic life.

The lake is famous among tourists for water sports like kayaking, canoeing, motor boating, paddle boating, river rafting, etc.

Due to its beautiful climate, the lake is an ideal place for picnics during all months of the year.

What can you do in this Lake?

Chamera Lake is full of water sports like motor boating and river rafting provided by

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department.

Tourists can do boating in this lake.

The environment around the lake here is great for photography.

Tourists can have a picnic here on the banks of the lake.

Best time to visit Chamera Lake

Although the weather in this region remains cool and pleasant throughout the year. But the best time to visit Chamera Lake is during the months of March to June. Also, one should avoid coming here during the monsoon season due to heavy rainfall.

How To Reach Chamera Lake

How to reach by Flight

If you want to travel by air to Chamba, the nearest airports are Pathankot (120 km), Amritsar (220 km), Kangra (172 km) and Chandigarh (400 km). Buses and cabs are easily available to take you from all these airports to Chamba.

How to Lake by Road

HRTC (Himachal Road Transport Corporation) runs regular buses from the neighboring states of Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. Which passes through the major cities of the state, Pathankot, Shimla, Kangra, Solan, and Dharamshala.

How To Reach By Train

The nearest railway station is at Pathankot, which is about 120 km from Chamba. Buses and taxis are very easily available from Pathankot to Chamba. Alternatively, you can also take a train till Chandigarh or New Delhi and then travel by bus or cab.

Chamera Lake Google Map

