Traveling on Expressway and NH will be Expensive, NHAI is Going to Increase toll Tax by ten Percent from April 1

There is a plan to make travel on expressways and national highways costlier across the country. Toll rates will be increased by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) from coming April 1.

This time the toll rates may increase by up to 10 percent. The Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of NHAI is working to increase the toll rates.

By March 25, proposals for revised toll rates will be sent from all PIUs, which will be implemented after the approval of the Ministry of Road Transport.

Toll rates for cars and light vehicles will go up by five percent and for other heavy vehicles, it is likely to go up by up to 10 percent.

It is being told that toll rates will also be increased on the recently commissioned Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

At present, the toll is being charged at Rs 2.19 per kilometer on the expressway, which will be increased by about 10 percent.

The number of vehicles on the expressway is increasing rapidly. At present, about 20 thousand vehicles are plying on the expressway daily, whose number is likely to increase to 50 to 60 thousand in the next six months.

On the other hand, toll rates of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and Delhi-Meerut Expressway will also be increased.

Monthly Pass will be Expensive

The facility of a monthly pass is given to the people living in the area of 20 kilometers of the toll plaza and it is usually cheaper. There is also a plan to increase its fee by 10 percent.