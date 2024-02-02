Rain-snow alert for three days again in many parts of Himachal, know weather forecast

Shimla: Rain and snowfall alert has been issued for three days again in many parts of Himachal Pradesh. According to Meteorological Center Shimla, a fresh western disturbance is likely to become active on February 3.

Due to its effect, there are chances of rain and snowfall in many areas of central and high hill districts till February 5. There is a possibility of rain in the plains. The department has issued a three-day yellow alert.

Yellow alert of heavy snowfall has been issued in Kullu, Chamba, Shimla, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts on 4 February. During this period, there is a possibility of light to moderate snowfall in Shimla city and surrounding areas.

At the same time, there is a possibility of thunderstorm and lightning at some places in the plains/lower hill and central hill districts of the state on 3 and 4 February.

There is a possibility of hailstorm at isolated places on February 4. Whereas on February 6, there may be rain and snowfall at one or two places in the high mountains. The weather is expected to remain clear in the entire state from February 7.