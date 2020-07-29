Tourists banned in Mashobra area

Shimla : The district administration has imposed a complete ban on the entry of tourists to Tanu Jubbar after the Jarol panchayat under Mashobra development block in the Narkanda area passed a resolution, seeking a complete ban on the entry of outsiders for fear of coronavirus.

This comes close on the heels of several panchayats in Manali passing a resolution to prevent tourists from staying in hotels in their area. Earlier this month, several panchayats like Jagatsukh, Buruwa, Shanag, Vashisht, Prini and Shalin in Naggar-Manali had passed resolutions, urging hoteliers not to open up their properties for tourists as the threat of Covid still loomed large.

The Kumarsain SDM today passed an order banning the entry of tourists to Tanu Jubbar, a tourist place which is frequented by many visitors, both from within and outside the state.

With a sudden surge in Covid cases these days, fear has gripped local residents, who are demanding a lockdown. Though the state government has allowed the opening of hotels for tourists, who carry a negative coronavirus report and have a minimum five-day booking, the locals are opposed to the entry of tourists to the state. The resistance from local panchayats comes at a time when the government has sought public opinion whether a lockdown should be imposed or not.

The problem of tourists roaming around freely has aggravated ever since the government did away with the e-pass system. Many tourists are trying to sneak into the state by taking link roads after the condition of obtaining an e-pass was done away with. A majority of the tourists, who are entering Himachal, are staying in guesthouses as hotels are reluctant to open up. The fact that some of the tourists have tried to enter the state on the basis of fake medical reports has also led to fear among people.

A majority of the hoteliers in Shimla, Manali and Dharamsala are yet to resume normal operations.

