141 posts will be filled in BRCC, for the first time these servants JBT-TGT also got a chance

Shimla: There will be recruitment for 141 posts of BRCC i.e. Block Resource Center Coordinator in the state. The Department of Comprehensive Education has advertised the recruitment for these posts.

For the first time, in-service JBT, TGT and Lecture School have also been included in the recruitment for BRCC. It has been made mandatory for them to have 15 years of experience in government job in Himachal.

The application process for this recruitment will start from November 1st. Interested candidates can apply on the website of Samagra Shiksha Department till 15th November.

According to the notification issued by the Department of Comprehensive Education, the selection process for BRCC will be in three phases. In the first phase, application forms will have to be filled. After this, written examination and sample of teaching skills will have to be presented.

There will be an interview in the third phase. The eligibility to apply for this recruitment has also been determined. The age of the candidate should be less than 50 years. The age of the candidate will be counted till 1st January 2023.

Candidate must be state bonafide. That candidate will not be eligible for this recruitment, who has already worked as BRCC. The candidate should not be involved in any departmental investigation.

In educational qualification, the candidate should be a graduate from a government recognized university. For this recruitment, candidates will get 40 percent academic weightage, written test and teasing skill will also have 40 percent weightage and interview weightage is 20 percent.