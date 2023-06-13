Your Soul will Tremble after Reading the Horror Story of this Beautiful Place of Himachal

Devnagari said that the state of Himachal Pradesh is no less than a heaven. The high mountains, lush green fields, and beautiful valleys here attract everyone.

There are many tourist places in Himachal Pradesh which are not only famous in the country but also in the world.

However, there are also some places that not everyone knows about and where people shy away from visiting. One such place is situated at a distance of about 11 kilometers from Solan in Himachal Pradesh.

The name of this place is tainted. Dagshai is a cantonment town in Solan district in the state of Himachal Pradesh, India. It is one of the oldest cantonment towns of Himachal Pradesh.

It is situated on the top of a 5,689 ft (1,734 m) high hill, about 11 km from Solan on the Kalka–Shimla Highway (National Highway 5).

It was established in 1847 by the East India Company by acquiring five villages free of cost from Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala.

The names of these areas were Dabbi, Badhiala, Chunnad, Jawag, and Dagshai. The new cantonment was named after Dagshai, as it was the largest of the five villages and its location was strategically most appropriate.

Earlier the Name of this Place was Daag-e-Shahi.

It is said that during the Mughal period, a person who betrayed the king was called Tag-e-Shahi, which means the royal mark.

A jail was built at this place to punish such criminals. Gradually the name of this place became Dagshai. This jail was known as Himachal’s black water at that time.

There are many Ghost Stories told

Many ghost stories are told about this place even today. According to a popular story, a prisoner in Dagshai Jail was subjected to severe interrogation and harsh punishment, due to which he died in jail.

It is said that even today the spirit of the prisoner lives here. At that time, this jail became famous as the black water of Himachal.

British Major’s Wife’s Grave was in Dagshai

At the time of British rule in the country around 1909 a British Major George Weston used to live in Dagshai with his wife Mary. Major was a doctor and his wife was a nurse, but they had no children.

Distressed by this, both of them met a saint. The saint blessed both of them in the form of a talisman, after some time both of them got the good news of becoming parents. But Major’s wife died in the eighth month of pregnancy.

At that time Major buried his wife and unborn child in Dagshai and made a very beautiful tomb for them. It is said that the marble used in this tomb was imported from England.

Over time, many stories related to Mary’s tomb spread among the local people. It is said that the people living here believed that a pregnant woman who took a piece of marble from the tomb of Mary would give birth to a son.

Many people started taking marble from here in the greed of the birth of a son, due to which the beautiful structure of Mary’s tomb started deteriorating.

Many say that Mary’s spirit began to haunt her grave everyday for the living. Many people also claim to have seen the spirit of Mary at work here.

