Center Gave 1902 Crores to Three Rail Projects; Jairam Thakur said, the Modi Government has given Priority to the Development of Himachal

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur says that recently three major railway projects of Himachal have received Rs 1902 crore under the Union Budget.

Jairam Thakur said that connectivity is an important issue in Himachal Pradesh and the Central Government has always given priority to Himachal regarding connectivity.

Jairam Thakur said that a provision of 1000 crore has been made by the Central Government for the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur Rail Project.

Similarly, a provision of Rs 450 crore has been made for the Chandigarh-Baddi rail project and Rs 452 crore for Nangal Talwara.

He said that this is a big gift for Himachal Pradesh and the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Leh rail line is also very important from the strategic point of view. He said that the work of the 63-kilometer-long rail track of the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur rail line is going on at a fast pace.

In this project, 21 major bridges are to be built, out of which the work of five bridges is going on and the designs of 16 are almost ready. Under this, the construction work of 20 tunnels is also to be done.

He said that ultra-modern facilities would be developed at Baijnath, Paprola, Palampur, and Amb Andaura railway stations in Himachal Pradesh under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

In Himachal Pradesh, the construction work of Kiratpur-Manali, Mandi-Pathankot, Nalagarh-Swarghat, Parwanoo-Shimla, Chakki-Mataur-Shimla, Mubarikpur-Amb-Nadaun and Paonta Sahib-Kalaamb national highways is going on at a fast pace.

Care was also Taken in Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, our government had sent a DPR of Rs 422 crore to the central government, whose approval was received on October 22, 2022.

Recently, the central government has increased the budget of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana by 36 percent in the budget. Himachal Pradesh will also get a good budget for this. The BJP governments have always worked with the vision of all-round development.

