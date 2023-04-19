Baljit Kaur created history by hoisting the tricolor on the Annapurna Peak

Himachal’s mountaineer Baljit Kaur has created a new golden history around the world by hoisting the tricolor on Annapurna Peak, which is about 8000 meters high.

Baljeet managed to conquer the Annapurna peak without any supplemental oxygen even after realizing the danger.

Baljit Kaur has been found safe after going missing from Camp 4 of Mount Annapurna. She fought to the death in the snow for about 20 hours.

After the rescue team took her to Base Camp-4, she was admitted to Kathmandu Hospital (Nepal).

The pictures of Baljit’s rescue are going viral on social media and the people of the country including the state are shocked to see these pictures.

Baljit Kaur’s mother Shanti Devi said in a special conversation with ‘Divya Himachal’ that her daughter has grown up in the mountains and has had a special relationship with the mountains since childhood.

Everyone’s chest has swelled with pride because of the position Baljit has achieved by defying adverse circumstances. He has urged the government to give a government job to his daughter for her indomitable courage and to raise the name of India.