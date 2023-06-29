Himachal government issued new instructions regarding transfer of employees, Read here

Shimla: The Himachal government has issued new instructions regarding transfers. According to the instructions issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, it has been decided by the government that all matters related to postings and transfers of government employees in various departments will be kept for the consideration of the Chief Minister in the last four working days of the month only.

Other approved orders of posting and transfer will also be issued by the concerned departments only in the last four working days of the month.

Therefore, unless there are special circumstances, such matters will not be taken up during the rest of the month. These instructions will also be applicable to all Boards/Corporations of the State Government and will be strictly followed.

Disciplinary action will be implemented in case of violation of instructions. These instructions have been issued by the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister to all administrative secretaries and department heads. These instructions have been issued after the approval of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.