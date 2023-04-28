Confluence of Natural and Religious Beauty can be seen in Bhagsu Situated in the Zenith of Dhauladhar

Himachal Pradesh is known for its natural beauty and historical religious places. There are many natural and religious tourist places here.

We are going to tell you about such a special place of Himachal Pradesh, which is a great tourist destination both in natural and religious form.

A unique confluence of religion and nature is found in Bhagsu, situated in the zenith of the high mountain ranges of Dhauladhar, about two kilometers from McLeodganj in Himachal Pradesh.

The place is famous for its ancient Bhagsunag Temple and the picturesque Bhagsunag Waterfall. Due to its proximity to Dharamshala, tourists keep coming here throughout the year.

This famous religious place is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Situated at an altitude of about 1770 meters above sea level, the Bhagsu Nag Temple reflects the art and culture of the medieval period.

It is believed about the temple that around five thousand years ago the serpent god had a war with a local king Bhagsu who had stolen water from the sacred Nag Dal lake. King Bhagsu was defeated in the war.

After the defeat, King Bhagsu apologized to Nagdevta. The serpent god pardoned King Bhagsu and the place was established as Bhagsu Nag. The temple complex has a two-storied rest house where pilgrims visiting the temple can stay.

Bhagsu is known for its natural and religious beauty. There are beautiful ponds and water springs coming out of the tiger’s head inside the temple premises. Bhagsu Waterfall is a popular tourist destination here.

The beauty of this place is very much liked by the nature lovers. During the monsoon, the waterfall turns into a torrential wall of 30 feet of water. Tourists coming here do not miss taking a bath in the cool water of the waterfall.

Due to the beauty of Bhagsu, the charming views of the plains here remain forever in the minds of the tourists. Bhagsu can also prove to be a good option for trekking enthusiasts.

How to Reach Bhagsu Temple

This tourist place is about 10 kilometers from Dharamshala and about one and a half kilometers from McLeodganj. Bhagsu is easily accessible from Dharamshala and Mcleodganj.

Dharamshala and McLeodganj are well connected by road to other major cities of the state. The nearest broad gauge railway station to Bhagsu is at Pathankot.

This station is connected to other major tourist stations including New Delhi. The nearest airport to Bhagsu is the Gaggal Airport in Dharamshala. This airport is connected with Delhi.

