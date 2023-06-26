Ban on rafting in Beas River, notification issued by the tourism department

Shimla: Due to the rising water level in Beas, the administration has banned river rafting till further orders. The District Tourism Department has issued a notification in this regard.

The department says that the water level of the Beas River has increased a lot. Due to this, rafting will be closed till the water level subsides. Associations conducting river rafting have also been informed in this regard.

Notably, the craze of river rafting in the Kullu district is widely seen among tourists. About 3000 are associated with this business in Kullu.

District Tourism Development Officer Sunaina Sharma said that the activity will start once the situation becomes normal in Beas.