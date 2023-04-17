Naggar Castle :- A Major Tourist Destination

Naggar Castle is a major tourist destination in Naggar city of Himachal Pradesh. The palace is actually a medieval mansion of wood and stone which has now been converted into a heritage hotel.

Naggar is a combination of European and Himalayan architecture. The medieval Naggar Castle was built around 1460 by King Siddha Singh of Kullu.

Naggar Castle, now operated by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, is still a tourist favorite because of its spectacular views of the Beas Valley forests.

This ancient structure serves as both a hotel and a tourist attraction. The song ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’ from the Bollywood film ‘Jab We Met’ was shot in the vicinity of Naggar Castle.

It houses an art gallery, which includes paintings by Nicholas Roerich, a Russian artist. The palace is just 23 km from Kullu and is well connected by road. Hence you can easily reach this historic guest house by hiring a taxi.

History and Architecture of Naggar Castle

Naggar Castle, built by Raja Siddh Singh in 1460 AD, formerly a residence of the royal family, was later occupied by the British Army.

Modifications were made to the palace after the British took control, including an additional staircase, fireplaces and chimneys were added.

The entire villa stands today as a fusion of English and Indian architecture. This unique haveli also has a temple which can be seen in the courtyard.

It is famous by the name of Jagati Pat Mandir. Though Naggar Castle has undergone several renovations over time, the castle has managed to keep its historical flair alive even today.

Best time to visit Naggar Castle

The ancient looking township of Naggar has been a center of attraction for the visiting tourists for a long time. The beautiful village of Naggar is liked by tourists in all seasons.

Summers are bright and pleasant to visit Naggar. Accommodation is easily available to stay here. When the temperature of Naggar falls in winters, it turns the whole area white due to snowfall.

It is not easy for any tourist to bear the cold weather during the centuries. But if you are an explorer then the winters of Naggar will introduce you to a different side of Himachal Pradesh.

River Rafting near Naggar Castle

Seeing the magnificent views of the magnificent waterfalls of the river in Manali and having a breathtaking experience of river rafting can prove to be very special for you.

If you are sporty and love adventure sports, then you must try this activity. River rafting in Manali in one of the best rafting stretches in the world can prove to be a memorable one for yourself.

Skiing near Naggar Castle

If you are visiting Manali then you must enjoy the great experience of skiing at Rohtang Pass. You can indulge in adventure activities like skiing to witness the blanket of snow rolling down the slopes of the mountain.

Rohtang Pass offers adventure sports of skiing. You can learn skiing techniques by gliding on the snow under the guidance of professionals.

If you are skiing for the first time If you are skiing for the first time then you should follow the instructions carefully while getting involved in this sport.

How to Reach Naggar Castle

How to Reach Naggar Castle by Flight

Naggar does not have any air service of its own. If you want to travel by air to Naggar, you will have to take a flight to the nearest airport, Kullu-Manali Airport, which is located in Bhuntar.

This airport is at a distance of about 31.6 Km from Naggar. You can take taxis or cabs to reach Naggar from the airport.

How to Reach Naggar Castle by Road

If you want to travel to Naggar by road, then tell that you can use HRTC or private bus services to reach Manali.

The distance between Manali and Naggar is 21 km, so you can hire a cab or taxi to cover the distance from Manali to Naggar.

How to reach Naggar Castle by train

There is no railway station available in either Manali or Naggar. The nearest railway station to Naggar is at Joginder Nagar. The distance from Naggar to Joginder Nagar Railway Station is 145 km.

