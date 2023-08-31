Bijli Mahadev took royal bath in Manikaran

Shimla: The presiding deity of the district, Bijli Mahadev, left for the royal bath in Manikarna from Bhrain village on Monday along with his army.

Devotees gathered everywhere to have darshan of the deity. The deity will reach Manikaran on 29th August.

On Monday morning, Lord Bijli Mahadev was worshiped amidst the sounds of drums and horns. At around 11:00 in the morning, Deity Bijli Mahadev came out of the temple.

Here hundreds of Haryans took blessings from God Bijli Mahadev. After this, the deity reached Jari via Chhannikhod, Sharni, Shat.

People have already made preparations to welcome the deity. Prasad was distributed to the devotees at other places including Chhannikhod.

Vinendra Jambal, the kardar of deity Bijli Mahadev, said that Bijli Mahadev Manikaran has left for the royal bath.

After about a week the deity will reach his temple Bijli Mahadev Temple. During this time, Devlu along with the deity will also remain within the rules. On August 31, hundreds of devotees will gather in Manikarna to see the divine sight of the royal bath.