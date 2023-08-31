This special temple was built in memory of the queen’s sacrifice, know the interesting story

Although there are many temples in India, but some temples have a different story. One gets to hear some interesting story behind the temples built years ago.

Today we will tell you about Sui Mata Temple located in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. The story behind this temple is very famous.

Where is this Temple Located

Sui Mata Temple is a prominent temple situated in Saho district in Chamba. This temple was built by Raja Sahil Verman in the memory of his wife Rani Sui.

Situated atop the Shah Darbar hill, this temple offers a spectacular view. It also includes a monument dedicated to Sui Mata, which is known as a symbol of her sacrifice.

Mythology

The Sui Mata Temple is dedicated to the queen of King Sahil Varman, and is divided into three parts. Legend has it that a long time ago, there was no rain in the region for years and King Sahil Varman tried to appease the deities in almost all possible ways, but to no avail.

Finally he consulted some brahmins who told him that he needed to sacrifice his wife or his son to get rain in his kingdom.

With a heavy heart the king decided to sacrifice his son but his wife could not bear to see her son being sacrificed so she sacrificed herself.

After her death, her body was buried around the premises of this temple. Within no time the region started receiving rainfall and since then there has never been a shortage of water in the region.

After this the king got this temple built in the memory of his queen. Built to commemorate the sacrifice of the queen, this temple is today one of the most famous places in Himachal Pradesh.

Best Time to Visit Sui Mata Temple

The best time to visit Sui Mata Temple is in the months of April and May. During this, an annual fair is organized here, in which girls and women pay tribute to the queen by wearing clothes and ornaments.

How to Reach Sui Mata Temple

Chamba is a small town in Himachal Pradesh that is well connected through state-run buses, taxis, autos and local rickshaws.

Sui Mata Temple is situated on top of a hill, you can avail public transport to reach the base of the temple.

How to Reach by Flight

If you want to travel by air to Chamba, the nearest airports are Pathankot (120 km), Amritsar (220 km), Kangra (172 km) and Chandigarh (400 km). Buses and cabs are easily available to take you from all these airports to Chamba.

How to Reach by Road

HRTC (Himachal Road Transport Corporation) runs regular buses from the neighboring states of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. Which passes through the major cities of the state, Pathankot, Shimla, Kangra, Solan and Dharamshala.

How to Reach by Train

The nearest railway station to Sui Mata Temple is at Pathankot, which is about 120 km from Chamba. Buses and taxis are very easily available from Pathankot to Chamba.

Alternatively, you can also take a train to Chandigarh or New Delhi and then travel by bus or cab to Chamba.

