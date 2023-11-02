Tourists reach Rohtang to see snow

There is an influx of tourists in Rohtang Pass which has been affected by snowfall. Even on Thursday, hundreds of tourists reached the 10,280 feet high Rohtang Pass and had a lot of fun in the snow.

For the convenience of tourists, Tourism Development Corporation has also started its 16 seater traveller. Tourists are seeing the snow for just Rs 700.

However, these days tourists are reaching Kullu-Manali in less numbers. Even the international Kullu Dussehra has not proved to be helpful in attracting tourists, but now the tourism businessmen of Manali are dependent on Diwali and the winter season.

At the same time, Tourism Development Corporation has started traveler service from Manali to Rohtang for two weeks. Sometimes 35 seater buses are also being sent.

Manali Tourism Corporation Assistant Manager Rampal said that 16 tourists have reached Rohtang Pass from Manali by bus. Where they had fun amidst the snow.

The corporation is providing facilities to the tourists by charging only Rs 700 per seat fare from Manali to Rohtang.

If the number of tourists increases, the corporation will also operate more buses. There is a plan to run buses to Baralacha along with Rohtang.