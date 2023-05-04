Recruitment of teachers will be done through batchwise recruitment in these schools of Himachal

JBT, Kala and Shastri teachers in Himachal Pradesh will be appointed through batchwise recruitment in such schools where there is no regular teacher or schools are running with the support of one teacher.

Talking to reporters at the State Secretariat, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that there are no regular teachers in 455 schools of the state. 3148 schools are supported by a single teacher.

In these schools, on the basis of priority, teachers selected through batchwise medium will be appointed. The process of filling 269 vacant posts of principals through promotion will start after May 6.

Recruitment of 2900 teachers will be proposed in the next cabinet meeting

The Education Minister said that the recruitment of 2900 teachers in the Elementary Education Department will be proposed in the next cabinet meeting. The posts of teachers of different categories will be filled through direct recruitment.

The process of promotion and batch-wise recruitment is going on. In the cabinet meeting held recently, approval has been given to recruit 530 posts under higher education through the commission.

The matter of JBT and DLED is in the court. Court’s decision is awaited. The recruitment process will continue till the decision is taken. Physical teacher recruitment case is also in the court.

The minister said that 12,000 posts of various categories are vacant in the education department. Every year 1500 posts are vacant due to retirement.

SMC recruitment policy was proposed viral

The Education Minister said that in the past, the proposal for the recruitment policy of teachers to be appointed through SMC had gone viral in social media.

These recruitments were done during the time of former Chief Minister Premkumar Dhumal. We had asked for a proposal to look into the proposal for this recruitment.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has clarified the situation regarding the non-recruitment of temporary teachers.

Minister will go to Delhi to solve pre-primary teacher recruitment case

Education Minister Rohit Thakur told that he will soon go to Delhi to solve the recruitment issue of about 4,000 pre-primary teachers in the state.

Will meet the Union Education Minister and discuss about one and two-year diploma of nursery teacher training. Said that the previous government had also made efforts for the recruitment of pre-primary teachers.

The controversy of two and one-year diploma is involved. The state government has sent a proposal to recruit one-year diploma holders. This is a national issue. The government is trying to recruit soon.