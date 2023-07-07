Naldehra is a Unique Sight of Nature’s Beauty

Very beautiful hill stations are hidden in the lap of Himachal Pradesh, from which we often introduce you through our articles.

In this sequence, today we are going to introduce you, about the beautiful hill station located near Shimla, about which very few tourists know.

Nestled amidst lush green valleys, this beautiful hill station is known for its golf course, yes we are talking about Naldehra, where India’s oldest golf course is located, where golf tournaments are held every year.

It is situated at an altitude of 2044 meters above sea level. It is located at a distance of 22 kilometers from Shimla. According to historical records, British Viceroy Lord Curzon discovered this beautiful hill station.

He was so amazed by the surroundings that he decided to build a golf course in the area.

The name Naldehra is derived from two words ‘nag’ and ‘dehra’, which means the abode of the king of snakes. Mahunag Temple, dedicated to the serpent god, is an important religious site of the place.

Many fairs are also held in Naldehra. The Sipi fair here is very famous, which is organized in the month of June.

Best Time To Visit Naldehra

If you want to visit Naldehra, then tell that the best time to visit here would be between March and June. At this time the weather here remains between 15 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius.

It receives seasonal rains in the months between July and September. Shimla is prone to heavy rainfall and occasional landslides during the monsoon.

However, in monsoon this part of the hill station turns green and looks more beautiful. The winter season here is from October to February and the climate is quite cold. The temperature in this season drops down to -2 degree Celsius. This is not a best time to visit Naldehra.

How To Reach Naldehra

How to reach Naldehra by train

Shimla has a minor railway station just 1 km from the city center and is connected to Kalka by a narrow gauge rail track.

Shimla’s famous toy train runs between Kalka and Shimla, this train takes about 7 hours to cover this distance of 96 kms.

Kalka is the nearest railway station to Shimla, which is connected to Chandigarh and Delhi by regular trains. You will get trains to Kalka from major cities like Delhi and Chandigarh.

How to reach Naldehra by air

If you are going to travel to Shimla by air, then tell that Jubarhati is about 23 kilometers away from Shimla and is the nearest airport.

Chandigarh and Delhi have many regular flights to Jubbarhatti. After reaching this airport, you can easily get a taxi to Shimla.

How to reach Naldehra by car

If you are traveling from Delhi to Shimla in your own vehicle, you will need to take the Outer Ring Road towards GT Karnal Road then take a right onto NH 1.

After reaching Ambala, leave NH 1 and proceed to Kalka on NH 22. Now continue on this route towards Solan and then towards Shimla. Usually, it will take you 6 -7 hours for this journey.

Naldehra Google Map

