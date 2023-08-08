More than 100 roads are blocked in Himachal, know weather forecast till August 14

Shimla: In Himachal Pradesh, more than 100 roads are still closed for traffic due to landslides. Till 10:00 am on Tuesday, 203 roads including two National Highways were closed for traffic.

Maximum of 70 roads are blocked in Shimla district, 51 in Kullu, and 40 in Mandi district. Apart from this, 32 power transformers and 32 water supply schemes are also disrupted. On Tuesday morning, traffic came to a standstill for two hours at Sukabagh in Jogindernagar on the Mandi-Pathankot Highway.

On the other hand, according to the Meteorological Center Shimla, the process of rain will continue in many parts of the state till August 14. However, no alert has been issued regarding rain during this period.

In Shimla and surrounding areas today, along with sunshine, light clouds are also present. 48.0 mm of rain has been recorded in Dharamshala and 32.5 mm in Pandoh.

This time, from June 24 to August 7 in the monsoon, the state has suffered a loss of more than Rs 6703.60 crore. 216 people have lost their lives. 248 people have been injured. 888 houses collapsed due to flood, while 7603 houses were damaged.

During this period, 80 incidents of landslides and 53 incidents of flash floods have been reported. Apart from this, 265 shops and 2492 gaushalas have also been damaged.

minimum temperature

Shimla minimum temperature 16.5, Sundernagar 22.0, Bhuntar 20.6, Kalpa 14.5, Dharamshala 19.2, Una 24.2, Nahan 23.2, Keylong 10.9, Palampur 19.0, Solan 20.6, Manali 16.9, Kangra 23.5, Mandi 21.8, Bilaspur 24.6, Chamba 22.0, Dalhousie 16.4 . 7 °C has been recorded.