Golden-Opportunity-to-Get-Job-in-Railway-for-10th-12th-Pass-Candidates-can-Apply-Online-till-January-29

This is a great opportunity for the youths who are preparing for jobs in Indian Railways. Vacancy has come out on 4103 posts in Railways. For this, 10th pass candidates up to the age of 24 years can apply online till January 29 by visiting the official website of the Railways.

In the bumper recruitment conducted by the Railways, the selection of candidates will be done directly on the basis of 10th marks without examination.

In this, 250 posts of AC Mechanic, 18 posts of Carpenter, 531 posts of Diesel Mechanic, 1019 posts of Electrician, 92 posts of Electronic Mechanic, 1460 posts of Fitter, 71 posts of Machinist, 80 posts of Painter, 553 posts of Welder and MMW 24 posts are to be filled.

For this, under the minimum essential qualification, students must have passed class 10th examination with minimum 50% marks. Candidates should have passed ITI course in relevant trade from a recognized institute.

The minimum required age to apply is 15 years and the upper age limit is 24 years. The basis of calculation of age has been kept as May 1, 2022.

Reserved category is given relaxation as per rules. Merit list will be prepared by taking the average of percentage marks obtained by Matric and ITI candidates.

