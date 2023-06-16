Fagu – A Beautiful Place in the Lap of the Himalayas

Often whenever people plan a trip, places like Himachal’s Manali, Shimla, and Kasol come first in their mind.

While in Uttarakhand, one can plan to visit places like Nainital and Mussoorie. But if you are bored with all these places and are looking for a new place. Then this article is for you.

Today, through this article, we are going to tell you about a place which lies between Shimla and Kufri.

We are talking about the Fagu village located in Himachal. It is a village to say, but in terms of sightseeing, it competes with many big and famous places.

Why visit Fagu

Although Shimla-Manali etc is very beautiful places, due to overcrowding, a lot has changed here. You get to see the crowd here all the time.

In such a situation, if you are looking for a peaceful place, then Fagu is best for you. Here you will find both peace and tranquility. This place is just 18 km away from Shimla.

At the same time, the temperature of this place remains 6 to 7 degrees less than Shimla.

You will be surprised to know that this place is covered with fog for 9-10 months of the year. At the same time, it is colder than Shimla in the winter season.

Where to go

If you are also planning to visit this place in Himachal then you can visit the Maa Durga Temple here. This temple of goddess Durga situated on the mountains will give peace to your mind.

Along with this, you can see many beautiful views from here. This temple is completely covered with snow during winters. Many tourists from far and wide come here to enjoy the snowfall.

Go Here Too

A small town named Cheog is situated at a distance of few km from Fagu. This place is situated between high mountain peaks and lush green forest.

This place is very best for nature lovers. Here you can spend some relaxing days amidst nature.

While amidst the bustling lifestyle of the city, you will forget all your troubles here. Apart from this, you can also enjoy trekking and hiking at this place.

Sunrise and Sunset Fun

Chharabra is a small village 8 km from Fagu, Chharabra also has a Kalyani helipad. From here you can enjoy spectacular sunrise and sunset.

You can also take a taxi etc. to go here. Apart from this, one can also go trekking from Tattapani waterfall to Chharabra.

Adventure in Fagu

Apart from seeing many beautiful views in Fagu, you can also do many adventure activities here. You will not get the fun of trekking, passing through pine and deodar forests in Shimla etc.

For this, many base camps and many spots for camping have also been made in Fagu. Apart from this, you can also explore apple and potato orchards in Fagu.

Best Things To Do In Fagu

Trekking or Hiking

Being a hilly town, Fagu has ample trails for trekkers and hikers. The whole town is filled with scenic natural beauty which you can explore by taking a stroll. Dotted with pine and deodar forest, Fagu serves as a basecamp for trekkers.

Camping

For nature lovers camping is the best thing to do in Fagu. It is the best way to enjoy the raw beauty of nature.

Setting a camp on the hilltop and watching the sparkling stars is the experience you don’t want to miss.

Tip – The weather in Fagu is unpredictable so before setting a camp do check the weather forecast.

Explore Apple Orchards

Fagu is famous for the cultivation of apples and potatoes. The abundance of apple orchards and potato farms attracts people from all around and this is the main source of the economy of this town.

A trip to these vast fields will give you the opportunity to explore and learn about the farming of potatoes and apples.

How to Reach Fagu

How to Reach by Road

If you want to reach Fagu by road then it is at a distance of 360 km from New Delhi via NH-44 and NH-5. It will take you 8-9 hours to reach here.

Alternatively, you can take your vehicle or take a bus from Delhi to Shimla. Whereas from Shimla to Fagu, you can take cabs and taxis etc.

How to Reach by Train

Fagu village is situated at a distance of 20 km from Shimla railway station. From here you can also take taxis and cabs for direct Fagu.

How to Reach by Air

Shimla’s Jubbar-Hatti Airport is 35 km from Fagu. After which you can hire a taxi.

Fagu Google Map

