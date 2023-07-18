Himachal Public Service Commission has declared the result of post code 972

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the result of Sub Station Attendant post code 972 to be recruited in the State Electricity Board. 163 candidates have been declared pass.

On May 24, 2022, the advertisement for this examination was issued by the Hamirpur Staff Selection Commission. Its examination was held on 25 September 2022.

