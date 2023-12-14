Himachal shivered with cold, Read full news

Shimla: There is a lot of cold in Himachal. The minimum temperature at ten places in the state has been recorded in minus. For the first time, the minimum temperature has reached minus in Sundernagar, Bhuntar, and Mandi.

Due to snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Himachal yesterday, the entire state has been hit by cold wave. The minimum temperature at ten places in the state has been recorded in minus.

Meteorological Center Shimla has predicted clear weather in all parts of the state till December 19. However, a change in the weather may be seen due to the activation of a fresh western disturbance on December 16. Himachal Pradesh is going to be completely in the grip of cold wave by December 25.

Crowd of tourists in Sissu-Koksar

With the change in the weather, there has been severe cold in the tribal districts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu. The cold has increased further due to snowfall on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Tourists continue to visit Lahaul and crowds of tourists are gathering from the North Portal of Atal Tunnel Rohtang to Sissu and Koksar.

Kukumassery Minus 7.3

Shimla 3.2, Sundernagar minus 1.0, Bhuntar minus 1.2, Kalpa minus 4.2, Dharamshala 6.2, Una 2.4, Nahan 8.5, Palampur 3.5, Solan 1.0, Manali minus 0.5, Kangra 3.9, Mandi minus 0.9, Chamba 2.2, Dalhousie 1.5, Jubb Dhatti 3.8, Kufri 1.1, Kukumseri minus 7.3, Narkanda minus 1.6, Reckong Peo minus 1.6, Seubag minus 0.4, Dhaulakuan 5.3, Barthin 2.4, Samdho minus 5.3, Paonta Sahib 9.0, Sarahan 1.0 Celsius.