21 posts of staff nurses will be filled batchwise in Himachal Pradesh.

Shimla: The Director Health and Family Welfare Department, Himachal Pradesh has given a demand letter to the Employment Exchange to fill 21 posts of Staff Nurse on batch batchwise basis.

Candidates eligible for these posts should ensure to register their names in the employment office through online mode by 15th December.

The educational qualification prescribed for the post of Staff Nurse is mandatory to be GNM or B.Sc Nursing from a recognized institute or university.

Giving information about this, Deputy Employment Office Joginder Nagar in-charge Sumit said that to fill these posts, the batch of general category, Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Caste category was released in the year 2010, the batch of Scheduled Caste category was released in June 2013, and the batch of Other Backward Caste category was released in June 2013. The batch has been sought till October 2016.

To apply for these posts, eligible applicants should ensure to register their names through online medium in the employment office before 15th December so that their names can be sent to the Director Health and Family Welfare Department before the said date.