Nitin Gadkari will Inaugurate Kiratpur-Nerchowk Four-Lane: Anurag Thakur

The work of four-laning till Kiratpur-Nerchowk is underway on a war footing. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate this four-lane by May 15.

This was disclosed by Union Minister Anurag Thakur during the inspection of Kainchi Mod to Mehla tunnel which is being constructed under the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane in the Swarghat Area.

Anurag Thakur said that Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane has been completed in record time. The tunnel work is almost complete. About 96 percent work of four-laning has been completed.

Efforts are being made to get this four-lane inaugurated at the earliest. He said that this four-lane will reduce the journey from three hours to just 40 minutes.

He further added that the Modi government at the Center has given many gifts to Himachal, and the people of the state are benefiting from it.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also gave proper instructions to the officials during the inspection of the four-lane work.

MLA of Nayanadevi Vidhansabha Constituency Randhir Sharma, Block President Bal Kishan Thakur, Block Committee President Kiran Sharma, Ram Kumar Sharma, Rampal Chowdhary, Satish Sharma, Kalpana Sharma, and others were present on the occasion.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Modi government has strengthened the infrastructure of Himachal and strengthening the railway infrastructure is one of those initiatives.

A budget of up to one thousand has been received for the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur railway line. The Central Government has always run schemes for every section, the benefits of which are being received by the public.

