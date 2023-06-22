Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana

Shimla: The central government has started work on Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana rapidly. An important meeting of officials has been called in Delhi regarding the upcoming approval.

Officials associated with the PMGSY project from Himachal have also left for Delhi to participate in this meeting. Actually, the central government is going to start the third phase in PMGSY.

Last year, in the PMGSY, only Himachal was approved among the North-Eastern states. After this approval, the officials of the Public Works Department in the state were busy sending the upcoming proposals to the Centre.

In the last six months of the state government’s tenure, so far the DPR of a big budget of Rs 3000 crore has been prepared in the state. Apart from this, the central government has also given in-principle approval to six bridges.

Now the matter of PMGSY is in final stage and meetings are being held continuously in this direction.

During the last month, the team from Delhi had come to Himachal earlier. After this an online meeting was organized and now Himachal officials have left for Delhi.

In the meeting held earlier through virtual medium, the officials of the Central Government had raised objections on some subjects and ordered to remove it soon.

The Public Works Department officials have redressed these objections and now the report is being submitted to the Ministry of Rural Development and PMGSY Project Director in Delhi.

3000 crore project, rural areas will be developed

Chief Engineer of Public Works Department Ajay Gupta says that the central government has given in-principle approval for the third phase of PMGSY.

This is a project of 3000 crores. This will make the development of rural areas possible. The Public Works Department is working to put this project on the ground. He said that the project is likely to get final approval soon.

The round of meetings is going on continuously regarding this. Several levels of talks have taken place between Delhi and Himachal so far.