Manali-Leh road restored after 25 hours

The strategic Manali-Leh road, which was closed due to the overturning of a truck loaded with goods in Baralacha Pass, was restored after 25 hours on Friday.

136 vehicles stranded in Sarchu were released after 25 hours and 270 vehicles from Manali to Leh were released after 48 hours. Trucks carrying essential goods for the army deployed on the border were also stuck on the way.

On Wednesday evening, a truck laden with goods overturned in the middle of the highway at Baralacha pass on the Manali-Leh road.

Traffic was disrupted due to an overturned truck in Baralacha. Vehicles were stuck on both sides. This truck had set out towards Leh carrying army goods.

A crane had also arrived on Thursday to remove the truck, but the truck could not be removed. Due to closure of Manali-Leh road, vehicles were stopped at Darcha and Sarchu as a precautionary measure. SP Keylong Mayank Chaudhary said that the Manali-Leh road has been restored by BRO.