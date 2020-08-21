Spike continues as 127 found infected, 2 succumb to Covid

A sharp increase in the number of positive cases in Himachal continued with 127 new cases being reported today. Besides, two more patients succumbed to Covid, taking the tally to 21 deaths.

With this surge, the total number of positive cases today reached 4,538, the highest spike being witnessed in Solan which registered 64 new cases, followed by 24 in Sirmaur, 19 in Mandi, seven in Hamirpur, six in Una, three each in Kangra and Chamba and one in Kullu.

Baddi villager dies

A 45-year-old man hailing from Malkhumajra village in the Baddi industrial area tested positive for Covid-19 after death. He was admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Nalagarh, with an acute respiratory infection (SARI) around 11.50 pm yesterday.

Block Medical Officer Dr KD Jassal said that the villager was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, as he suffered from a severe breathing problem. He, however, collapsed before he could board an ambulance and died. He later tested positive for Covid. His family members have been isolated and would also be tested for coronavirus, he added.

This is the second Covid death in the industrial belt in about 10 days. Earlier, a migrant woman, whose body was found in Nalagarh, had tested positive after death. Another 52-year-old woman from Baddi, who was referred to the Chandigarh with a cardiac ailment, had also tested positive after death at the PGI on August 11.

Shahpur lawyer loses life

A 41-year-old advocate of Shahpur, who was staying at Shyam Nagar in Dharamsala, succumbed in the Zonal Hospital yesterday. He later tested Covid positive.

GD Gupta, CMO, said the advocate had symptoms of flu and was feeling breathlessness. He had a recent travel history to Shimla. He was brought to the Dharamsala Zonal Hospital yesterday where he was declared brought dead. Later, he turned out to be Covid positive, the CMO said.

With this, the death toll due to coronavirus has gone up to 5 in the district.

After the death, the emergency ward of the hospital was sealed this morning.

DC Rakesh Prajapati said the contact tracing of the advocate had been started. He had probably visited the High Court, Palampur court and other places in Kangra district in the last few days.

64 cases in Solan

Sixtyfour positive cases, including a 45-year-old man and two policemen, were detected in Solan district.

