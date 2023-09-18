HPU to hire 274 employees; State University will soon start the recruitment process of non-teachers

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh University Vice Chancellor Prof. Sat Prakash Bansal has ordered to complete the recruitment process of non-teachers soon. After the order of the Vice Chancellor, the University Registrar has started preparations to conduct the recruitment process.

The university will issue a separate advertisement for this. Now the wait of thousands of young candidates for recruitment may end soon. Himachal Pradesh University is preparing to start the process of filling 274 posts soon.

First, due to the delay of the university administration and then due to the Corona epidemic, the process of filling these posts of category B, C, and D is stuck. The recruitment process of non-teachers has been pending in Himachal Pradesh University for three years.

First of all, advertisements were issued by the university for the recruitment of non-teachers in 2019. Interested candidates filled the examination form by paying a fee of Rs 2,000, but due to the Corona period, the university could not complete the recruitment process.

After the completion of the recruitment process, the university again issued a notification for this recruitment process in 2020. Due to lack of permanent VC in the university and other administrative reasons, the recruitment process for non-teacher posts in the university again stopped.

Student organizations in the university kept cornering the university administration regarding this issue several times. This recruitment was to be done on 274 posts, for which the candidates had paid a fee of Rs 2,000. Now Himachal Pradesh University has geared up to complete the recruitment process.

The Vice Chancellor of the University has already issued orders to the Registrar in this regard. Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Sat Prakash Bansal said that advertisements for the recruitment process of non-teachers will be issued soon.

There will be recruitment on these posts in the university

Youth have been waiting for non-teacher recruitment in Himachal Pradesh University for three years. These posts include Librarian, Assistant Librarian, Medical Officer, Assistant Architect, PRO, System Analyst, Computer Programmer, Law Officer, Clerk, JOA IT, JOA Account, Language Teacher, Data Anti Operator, Junior Engineer, Driver, Peon, Gardener and Beldar.

Recruitment is to be done on many other posts including. In this, maximum of 54 posts of clerk and 37 posts of JOA IT are to be filled. Now after the order of the Vice Chancellor, the recruitment process will start soon.