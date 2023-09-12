Possibility of bad weather till September 18, storm alert for two days

Shimla: The weather is likely to remain bad in many parts of Himachal Pradesh till September 18. According to Meteorological Center Shimla, monsoon remains weak in the state at present.

Yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms and lightning in some parts on 12th and 13th September. Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, 49.1 mm rainfall has been recorded in Nahan, 33.4 mm in Sarhali Khadda Bilaspur, and 23.5 mm in Bilaspur KVK. On the other hand, 60 roads in the state are still blocked for traffic due to landslides at many places.

As of 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 27 power transformers were also disrupted. At the same time, today there is sunshine along with light clouds in the capital Shimla, and surrounding areas. There is a possibility of rain in some areas even today.

Minimum Temperature

The minimum temperature in Shimla 16.4, Sundernagar 22.5, Bhuntar 21.9, Kalpa 12.6, Dharamshala 20.2, Una 23.2, Nahan 23.1, Keylong 11.3, Palampur 18.5, Solan 20.7, Manali 17.4, Kangra 22.6, Mandi 22.3, Bilaspur 25.2, Chamba 23.1, Dalhousie 13.2 , Jubbarhatti 20.0, Kufri 15.3, Kukumseri 11.7, Narkanda 13.6, Reckong Peo 16.7, Dhaulakuan 26.0, Barthin 24.0, Mashobra 16.8, Paonta Sahib 26.0, Sarahan 17.0 and Dehra Gopipur recorded 23.0 degrees Celsius.