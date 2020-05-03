HRTC buses to bring back Himachalis from tricity

The government will provide HRTC buses to bring back Himachalis stranded in the tricity (Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula and adjoining areas). On friday it had appointed nodal officers to bring back natives stranded in different states.

Buses will be available for Kangra, Chamba, Una and Hamirpur districts at Himachal Bhawan, Sector 28, Madhya Marg, Chandigarh, on May 3, 6 am onwards. People will be accommodated on the first come first served basis after a preliminary medical checkup, a spokesperson for the government said here today.

Photocopies of Aadhaar card or any other government identity proof would be required and boarding would be allowed only after medical examination, he added. Everyone would have to give an undertaking that they are not coronavirus positive.

Source : The Tribune

