Kullu boy tops science stream with 99.4 pc as Himachal board declares Class-12 results

Girls have outshone boys in the 10+2 board examinations the result of which was declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education here on Thursday.

Of the 83 students who bagged the first 10 positions in arts, science and commerce streams, 65 were girls. The overall pass percentage remained at 76.07 percent, 14 per cent higher than that of last year.

In pass percentage also, girls did better. The pass percentage among girls was 79.75% while among boys it was 72.42%.

In arts stream, Shruti Kashyap from Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Rampur Bushahar in Shimla district, topped with 98.2% marks. The second position was bagged by Sushant Chauhan from Government Senior Secondary School, Nahan, with 97.8% marks while the third position was jointly bagged by Aanchal from Government Senior Secondary School, Paje Ki Dhal village in Pachhad area of Sirmour district, and Amrit Anshu from Modern Public School Fagu in Shimla district.

In commerce stream, Megha Gupta from Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nahan, in Sirmour district topped by getting 97.6 per cent marks and Ambika Vikram from SD Senior Secondary School Jhagriani from Hamirpur district was second with 96.8% marks. The third position was bagged jointly by five students — Kanika Sharma from Government Senior Secondary School, Jhagriani in Hamirpur district, Kritika from Saint DR Public Senior Secondary School Gagret in Una district, Saloni Joshi from Career Academy Senior Secondary School, Nahan, Anamika from ST DR Public Senior Secondary School, Gagret in Una district, and Simran from Government Senior Secondary School, Cheog in Shimla district with 96.6% marks.

In science stream, Prakash Kumar from Kullu Science School of Education, Dhalpur in Kullu district, topped securing 99.4% marks, Shubham Jaswal from Mount View Public School, Bhanjal in Una district, was second securing 99.2% marks and Tanisha from Government Senior Secondary School Pragpur in Kangra district stood third with 99% marks.

Source : The Tribune

