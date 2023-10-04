Flags of ten countries in Dharamshala, HPCA fully ready to host five matches of the World Cup

Before the ICC ODI World Cup matches to be held in Dharamshala, the international cricket stadium located in the foothills of Dhauladhar, flags of ten countries including India and Pakistan are being displayed on big screens in the stadium.

The flags of the countries of a total of 10 teams including the host team India, Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Netherlands are being flown in the International Cricket Stadium Dharamshala.

The Dharamshala Stadium of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) is all set to host five matches of the Cricket World Cup on October 7.

HPCA Honorary Secretary Avnish Parmar said that all preparations are going on as per schedule. No stone has been left unturned in increasing the facilities of the stadium.