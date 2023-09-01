Offline registration for Manimahesh Yatra from today

Shimla: After online registration for Manimahesh Yatra, offline registration will also start from Friday, which will continue till September 26. 1,050 jawans will be entrusted with the security and traffic arrangements of the devotees.

In these, 700 police personnel and 350 home guard personnel will be involved. Like in the past, this time also the yatra will be divided into 13 sectors. Manimahesh Yatra will start administratively from 7th September.

Devotees from all corners of the country reach here to take a dip in the holy Dal Lake. Soldiers will be deployed day and night for the safety of Shiva devotees and to keep the traffic system smooth.

At the same time, the security system has also been tightened at the border areas J&K, Lahdu, and Tunnuhatti barriers. During the yatra, from Tehsil Headquarters Bharmour, Chaurasi Mandir, Bharmani Mandir, Hadsar to Pavitra Dal, police personnel will be seen on duty in uniform and plain clothes.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said that police and home guard jawans will be deployed from Bharmour to Holy Dal during the holy Manimahesh Yatra.

Said that traffic teams will be seen patrolling regularly to deal with the jam situation during the yatra. He has also asked the devotees to follow the traffic rules during the yatra.

Related Posts