Jalori Pass thrown open after 37 days

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) authority has restored Jalori Pass on the NH-305 for traffic movement after gap of 37 days, delighting the residents of Anni and Nirmand area in Kullu district today. The NH-305 connects 58 gram panchayats of Anni and Nirmand area with the district headquarters Kullu.

The Pass receives heavy snowfall during winter season every year, which cuts off the residents of Anni and Nirmand area from district headquarters of Kullu for months together.

Talking to The Tribune XEN NH at Pandoh Mahesh Rana said that due to relentless efforts of the NHAI, the Pass was restored for traffic movement yesterday evening. However, the movement of vehicles is risky at the moment and people are advised to avoid traveling on this road for the next one or two days.

“As snow is deposited at a few places on ground the road is slippery rendering movement of vehicles risky. So the NHAI is sprinkling sand at those points on the road. The snow clearance work is on to widen the road to enable movement of heavy vehicles”, he remarked.

Appreciating the efforts of the NHAI, Shivraj Sharma, Mohan Thakur, Narender Kumar and a few other residents of Anni and Nirmand area urged the agency to make road smooth for the movement of heavy vehicles as soon as possible.

“We heaved a sigh of relief today because it is the shortest route for us to reach Kullu from Ani and Nirmand side. Due to closure of Jalori Pass, we had to travel via Shimla or Karsog in Mandi district to reach at Kullu, which causes financial loss and unnecessary trouble due to long distance”, they said.

According to Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) authority, the bus service will be resumed on this route as soon as it becomes suitable for the movement of vehicle. An HRTC official said that safety of passenger is top priority and decision will be taken accordingly.

