Preparation for CM’s visit reviewed

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is visiting Kangra assembly segment on the second day of his winter sojourn on February 13 to inaugurate some projects and to lay foundation stones of different roads and projects.

Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati along with SDM Kangra today visited different locations where the Chief Minister is visiting and took stock of the preparations. The Deputy Commissioner said that preparations for the winter sojourn of the Chief Minister have been completed.

SDM Kangra Jatin Lal, who was accompanying the DC, said that Chief Minister would inaugurate a multi-crore administrative block of local Govt. Polytechnic here. Later, he would inaugurate building of the government Degree college at Takipur.

