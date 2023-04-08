Corona Update : Himachal Asked for Covid Vaccine, Minister Dhaniram Shandil Placed the Demand in Meeting Held in Delhi

Corona Update : The Himachal government has demanded vaccine from the Center in the meeting held to review the current COVID situation. Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya had called a meeting with all the states in New Delhi on Friday.

Himachal Health Minister Col. Dhaniram Shandil joined the meeting through video conferencing along with Health Director and MD, NHM.

Health Minister Colonel Dhaniram Shandil also informed the Union Minister about the situation of Corona in the state. It was disclosed in the meeting that at present there are 1935 active cases in Himachal and the positivity rate for the last week is 6.6.

More than 5000 samples are being taken daily in Himachal and the admission rate in the hospital is also less than one percent. It was also informed in the meeting that the rate of testing in the state is more than in many states and the situation is under control.

Along with this, the Union Minister also informed that corona vaccine is not available in Himachal at present and people need a precautionary dose that’s why the central government was requested to release the vaccine.

The Union Health Minister has instructed all states to identify hotspots and increase testing. Along with this, after reviewing the preparedness with all the districts on the 8th and 9th of April, instructions are also given by the Government of India to conduct mock drills on the 10th and 11th of April.