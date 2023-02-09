Kufri – A Small and Beautiful Hill Station

Kufri is a major tourist destination located in Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, which is one of the most popular holiday destinations in Himachal Pradesh.

Kufri is about 14 km away from Shimla, if you are going to visit Shimla then do visit Kufri because snow in Kufri is something that excites the tourists very much.

Kufri is mostly considered as a must-visit spot for tourists visiting Shimla and tourists visiting Shimla are also advised to visit Kufri.

If you are thinking of visiting Kufri, then in this article we are telling you about 5 good places to visit in Kufri, let’s start:

Himalayan Nature Park

Himalayan Nature Park is also known as Kufri National Park. The park is spread over 90 hectares which houses a wide range of Himalayan flora and fauna.

The Himalayan Nature Park is home to more than 180 species of birds and a wide variety of animals that live here. Tourists coming here are very attracted by seeing the wildlife here.

You can usually spot animals like leopard, barking deer, hangal, musk deer and brown bear in this park. The place where this park is located offers a spectacular view of the snow-capped Himalayan range.

Tourists visiting here can go for an independent trek in this park and along with that you can also set up camp in this park.

This part and some other parts in and around Shimla remained obscure from the rest of the world until the British ‘discovered’ them in 1819. The region around Shimla including Kufri was once a part of the Kingdom of Nepal.

The British made Shimla their summer capital in 1864 and it remained so until 1939. As Shimla gained importance, Kufri also began to be recognized as an important place to visit near Shimla.

Fagu Kufri

Situated between two valleys, Fagu is one of the best places to visit across Kufri. Let us tell you that Kufri is such a place surrounded by apple orchards that becomes a skiing point during the winter season and an ideal picnic spot during the summer.

Fagu is situated at a distance of just 6 km from Kufri and has beautiful tourist bungalows on its summit. If you are interested in trekking then you can go for a trek of 3 km till Chharabra.

Fun World Kufri

If you are fond of ride or adventure then Kufri Fun World can prove to be a special experience for you. It is an amusement park with many fun rides available for the kids.

The world’s highest go-kart track is also present in this park. If you are traveling to Kufri with your kids then Kufri Fun World is a must visit as visiting here will be the best part of your trip. There is also a canteen located inside the park which provides breakfast to the tourists.

Mahasu Peak Kufri

Mahasu Peak is one of the best places to visit near Kufri. This peak is the highest point in Kufri from where you can get many breathtaking views, including those of the Badrinath and Kedarnath ranges.

If you are adventurous, you can also go on foot through dense deodar forests to reach the point. Mahasu Ridge is a good place for beginners for skiing in winter season. This path is much smoother than other skiing slopes. You can also visit the Nag Devta Temple located here.

Indira Tourist Park Kufri

Indira Tourist Park situated near the Himalayan National Park is one such place where you can feel light by removing the tiredness of your body. Yak and pony rides are the main attractions of this park for people of all ages.

The park has attractions like a video game parlor, bars, an ice cream parlor and the HPTDC-run Lalit Cafe. Indira Tourist Park is just 19 km away from Shimla.

Skiing Hotspot Kufri

You can have a good experience seeing the prismatic view of the snow-capped mountains in Kufri. From skiing to amusement parks, there are many options here that you can choose from to make your trip special.

This charming place situated amidst the mountains is also an ideal place for couples coming for honeymoon. Along with this, this place is full of beauty and peace to spend time in the summer season.

Its atmosphere will compel you to get lost in nature. Kufri Zoo is a good place for kids. Here you will never forget the beauty of the Himalayan Nature Park, famous for its rich variety of wildlife.

Best Time to Visit Kufri

The best time to visit is from the months of November to March when there is a lot of snowfall, but in the summer season, Kufri loses its charm due to lack of snow.

Kufri is famous for skiing and other snow activities which give you a worldly experience whether you go in summers or winters. If you are going to see Kufri snow then December to February can be the best time for you to visit.

How to Reach Kufri

If you are planning to travel to Kufri by train or air, Kufri does not have a railway station or an airport of its own. But the best way to reach Kufri is to reach Shimla and then hire a taxi.

How to Reach Kufri by Flight

The nearest airport to Kufri is Jabbar Bhatti Airport near Shimla, after reaching this airport you can easily get a taxi to Kufri. Apart from this, the nearest major airport to Kufri is Chandigarh from where it takes around 3-4 hours to reach Kufri.

How to Reach By the Road

It is quite easy to reach Kufri by road. Buses connecting Kufri to Shimla, Narkanda and Rampur are easily available. Apart from buses, you can also take privately hired cabs and taxis.

How to Reach Kufri by Train

Since Kufri does not have its own railway station, you will have to take a train to Shimla Railway Station which is about 13 km from Kufri. You can easily get cabs and buses on rent from Shimla Railway Station.

Location

Kufri is a small hill station located at a distance of 19 Kilometer from Shimla town. It lies between 31.10°N and 77.25°E.

